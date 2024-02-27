Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Poor Earnings

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.19 and closed at ₹18.21 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹18.65, while the low was ₹17.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹3647.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,354,954 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.