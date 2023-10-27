comScore
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01

10 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 16.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.81 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 15.11 and closed at 15.25. The stock reached a high of 16.01 and a low of 14.5. The market capitalization of the company is 3231.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 41.4, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,443 shares on the BSE.

27 Oct 2023, 06:37:37 PM IST

Today, the closing price of Brightcom Group stock was 16.81, representing a 5% increase from the previous day's closing price of 16.01. The net change in the stock price was 0.8.

27 Oct 2023, 06:19:55 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 05:45:52 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of 16.58 and a high of 16.81.

27 Oct 2023, 03:11:25 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 02:39:16 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 02:33:11 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 02:27:46 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is 16.58 and the high price is 16.81.

27 Oct 2023, 01:48:21 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 01:30:45 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days16.36
10 Days16.96
20 Days17.69
50 Days18.57
100 Days22.66
300 Days21.52
27 Oct 2023, 01:15:22 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 01:14:01 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Brightcom Group stock is as follows: Today's low price: 16.58 Today's high price: 16.81

27 Oct 2023, 12:55:59 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:33:52 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:30:27 PM IST

Click here for Brightcom Group News

27 Oct 2023, 12:10:43 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is 16.58, while the high price is 16.81.

27 Oct 2023, 11:49:57 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 11:40:19 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 11:23:00 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is 16.58 and the high price is 16.81.

27 Oct 2023, 11:12:50 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 10:40:19 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 10:34:10 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 10:12:03 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Brightcom Group stock today was 16.58, while the high price reached 16.81.

27 Oct 2023, 09:50:34 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 09:46:47 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 09:34:26 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.98%
3 Months-28.86%
6 Months62.44%
YTD-45.58%
1 Year-54.87%
27 Oct 2023, 09:07:57 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 08:06:41 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹15.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Brightcom Group on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,224,443. The closing price of the shares was 15.25.

