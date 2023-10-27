Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹15.11 and closed at ₹15.25. The stock reached a high of ₹16.01 and a low of ₹14.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3231.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,443 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01 Today, the closing price of Brightcom Group stock was ₹16.81, representing a 5% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹16.01. The net change in the stock price was 0.8.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 90.45 2.0 2.26 93.89 58.5 4519.28 Teamlease Services 2473.5 37.15 1.52 2944.45 2012.0 4228.89 Brightcom Group 16.81 0.8 5.0 41.4 9.27 3393.14 Care Ratings 915.0 23.2 2.6 1009.8 474.71 2717.61 S J S Enterprises 668.0 1.1 0.16 729.15 379.0 2033.25

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Brightcom Group reached a low of ₹16.58 and a high of ₹16.81.

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01 The current data shows that the stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.81, with a percent change of 5% and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5% and has seen a net gain of 0.8.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 90.57 2.12 2.4 93.89 58.5 4525.27 Teamlease Services 2469.25 32.9 1.35 2944.45 2012.0 4221.62 Brightcom Group 16.81 0.8 5.0 41.4 9.27 3393.14 Care Ratings 916.95 25.15 2.82 1009.8 474.71 2723.4 S J S Enterprises 674.45 7.55 1.13 729.15 379.0 2052.88

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01 The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 5% to reach ₹16.81. This represents a net change of 0.8.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹16.58 and the high price is ₹16.81.

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01 The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 5% to ₹16.81. This translates to a net change of 0.8.

Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 16.36 10 Days 16.96 20 Days 17.69 50 Days 18.57 100 Days 22.66 300 Days 21.52

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01 The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹16.81. There has been a 5% percent change, with a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 5% and the net increase is 0.8.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Brightcom Group stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹16.58 Today's high price: ₹16.81

Brightcom Group Live Updates BRIGHTCOM GROUP More Information

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 90.55 2.1 2.37 93.89 58.5 4524.27 Teamlease Services 2473.45 37.1 1.52 2944.45 2012.0 4228.8 Brightcom Group 16.81 0.8 5.0 41.4 9.27 3393.14 Care Ratings 921.15 29.35 3.29 1009.8 474.71 2735.87 S J S Enterprises 667.6 0.7 0.1 729.15 379.0 2032.03

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01 The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently at ₹16.81. There has been a 5% percent change in the stock price, which is a net change of 0.8. Click here for Brightcom Group News

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹16.58, while the high price is ₹16.81.

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 91.0 2.55 2.88 93.89 58.5 4546.76 Teamlease Services 2462.1 25.75 1.06 2944.45 2012.0 4209.4 Brightcom Group 16.81 0.8 5.0 41.4 9.27 3393.14 Care Ratings 921.25 29.45 3.3 1009.8 474.71 2736.17 S J S Enterprises 673.65 6.75 1.01 729.15 379.0 2050.45

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹16.58 and the high price is ₹16.81.

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.81, which represents a 5% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.8.

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Gateway Distriparks 90.69 2.24 2.53 93.89 58.5 4531.27 Teamlease Services 2471.3 34.95 1.43 2944.45 2012.0 4225.12 Brightcom Group 16.81 0.8 5.0 41.4 9.27 3393.14 Care Ratings 911.35 19.55 2.19 1009.8 474.71 2706.77 S J S Enterprises 675.4 8.5 1.27 729.15 379.0 2055.78

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01 The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 5% or ₹0.8, reaching a price of ₹16.81.

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Brightcom Group stock today was ₹16.58, while the high price reached ₹16.81.

Brightcom Group Live Updates BRIGHTCOM GROUP More Information

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.01, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹15.25 The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.01, which represents a percent change of 4.98. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.98%. The net change is 0.76, meaning the stock has gained 0.76 rupees in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.

Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.98% 3 Months -28.86% 6 Months 62.44% YTD -45.58% 1 Year -54.87%

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.01, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹15.25 The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.01 with a percent change of 4.98 and a net change of 0.76. This indicates that the stock has increased by 4.98% from its previous closing price, with a net increase of 0.76.

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹15.25 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Brightcom Group on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,224,443. The closing price of the shares was ₹15.25.