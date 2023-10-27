Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹16.81, up 5% from yesterday's ₹16.01

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹15.11 and closed at ₹15.25. The stock reached a high of ₹16.01 and a low of ₹14.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3231.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224,443 shares on the BSE.
Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gateway Distriparks
|90.45
|2.0
|2.26
|93.89
|58.5
|4519.28
|Teamlease Services
|2473.5
|37.15
|1.52
|2944.45
|2012.0
|4228.89
|Brightcom Group
|16.81
|0.8
|5.0
|41.4
|9.27
|3393.14
|Care Ratings
|915.0
|23.2
|2.6
|1009.8
|474.71
|2717.61
|S J S Enterprises
|668.0
|1.1
|0.16
|729.15
|379.0
|2033.25
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|16.36
|10 Days
|16.96
|20 Days
|17.69
|50 Days
|18.57
|100 Days
|22.66
|300 Days
|21.52
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group Live Updates
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group Live Updates
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.01, which represents a percent change of 4.98. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 4.98%. The net change is 0.76, meaning the stock has gained 0.76 rupees in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.98%
|3 Months
|-28.86%
|6 Months
|62.44%
|YTD
|-45.58%
|1 Year
|-54.87%
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹15.25 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Brightcom Group on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,224,443. The closing price of the shares was ₹15.25.
