Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock sees gains as trading remains positive

The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of ₹17.4 and a close price of ₹18.31. The stock reached a high of ₹19.22 and a low of ₹17.4 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹3879.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.65, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,308,770 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently ₹19.22, which represents a 4.97% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.91.
