Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock sees gains as trading remains positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 18.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.22 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw an open price of 17.4 and a close price of 18.31. The stock reached a high of 19.22 and a low of 17.4 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is 3879.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 43.65, while the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,308,770 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.22, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹18.31

The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently 19.22, which represents a 4.97% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.91.

27 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Brightcom Group BSE shares was 7,308,770 shares. The closing price for the shares was 18.31.

