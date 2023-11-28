Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 16.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.8 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.07 and closed at 16.96 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 17.08 and a low of 16.73 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3391.12 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 37.85 and 9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,579,312 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.96 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's BSE trading, a total of 1,579,312 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 16.96 per share.

