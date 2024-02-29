Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.04 and closed at ₹17.96. The high for the day was ₹18.08, while the low was ₹17.46. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹3544.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,945,386 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.