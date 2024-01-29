Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 18.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.51 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 18.59 and closed at 18.52. The stock reached a high of 18.78 and a low of 18.25 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 3736.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 36.82 and 9.27, respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 3,267,063 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.52 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Brightcom Group BSE shares traded was 3,267,063. The closing price for the shares was 18.52.

