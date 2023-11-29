Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Market Selloff

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 16.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.6 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 16.81 and closed at 16.8. The stock reached a high of 16.89 and a low of 16.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is 3350.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 37.85 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,264,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is 16.24, while the high price is 16.75.

29 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.6, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹16.8

The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is 16.6. The percent change is -1.19%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decline of 0.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

29 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.3%
3 Months-13.4%
6 Months-7.0%
YTD-43.54%
1 Year-54.77%
29 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.6, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹16.8

The stock price of Brightcom Group has decreased by 1.19% to reach 16.6. This represents a net change of -0.2.

29 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume was 2,264,395 shares. The closing price for the day was 16.8.

