Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Market Selloff

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹16.81 and closed at ₹16.8. The stock reached a high of ₹16.89 and a low of ₹16.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹3350.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹37.85 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,264,395 shares.
The current day's low price for Brightcom Group stock is ₹16.24, while the high price is ₹16.75.
The current data of Brightcom Group stock shows that the stock price is ₹16.6. The percent change is -1.19%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decline of ₹0.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.3%
|3 Months
|-13.4%
|6 Months
|-7.0%
|YTD
|-43.54%
|1 Year
|-54.77%
