Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

The last day of trading for Brightcom Group saw the open price at ₹18.56 and the close price at ₹18.91. The stock reached a high of ₹19.31 and a low of ₹18.54 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹3772.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹43.65, while the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 3,222,250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.