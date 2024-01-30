Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 18.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.47 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock (BSE: 532368) opened at 18.65 and closed at 18.51 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 18.8 and a low of 18.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 3,728.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 36.82 and 9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,538,435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.9%
3 Months2.13%
6 Months-26.35%
YTD-4.65%
1 Year-29.31%
30 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.47, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹18.51

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 18.47, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.04. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.22% and the value has decreased by 0.04.

30 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.47, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹18.51

Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 18.47 with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -0.04. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Brightcom Group on the BSE was 4,538,435. The closing price for the shares was 18.51.

