Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock (BSE: 532368) opened at ₹18.65 and closed at ₹18.51 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹18.8 and a low of ₹18.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹3,728.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,538,435 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.9%
|3 Months
|2.13%
|6 Months
|-26.35%
|YTD
|-4.65%
|1 Year
|-29.31%
