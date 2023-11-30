Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹16.7 and closed at ₹16.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹16.75, while the lowest price was ₹16.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,274.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.45, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,117 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.