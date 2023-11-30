Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹16.7 and closed at ₹16.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹16.75, while the lowest price was ₹16.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,274.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.45, and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,117 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently ₹16.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.17, implying a decrease of ₹0.17.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.7%
|3 Months
|-11.95%
|6 Months
|-13.37%
|YTD
|-44.9%
|1 Year
|-54.87%
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹16.22. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.29 and a net change of -0.38.
On the last day, Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 2,616,117 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹16.6.
