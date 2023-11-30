Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 16.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.05 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 16.7 and closed at 16.6. The highest price reached during the day was 16.75, while the lowest price was 16.15. The market capitalization of the company is 3,274.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.45, and the 52-week low is 9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,117 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.05, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹16.22

The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently 16.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.17, implying a decrease of 0.17.

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.7%
3 Months-11.95%
6 Months-13.37%
YTD-44.9%
1 Year-54.87%
30 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.22, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹16.6

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 16.22. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.29 and a net change of -0.38.

30 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 2,616,117 shares. The closing price for the stock was 16.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.