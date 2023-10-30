Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report

Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹16.69 and closed at ₹16.01 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.81 and a low of ₹16.58. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,393.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.4 and ₹9.27 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,567 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.