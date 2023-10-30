Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings report

Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹16.69 and closed at ₹16.01 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹16.81 and a low of ₹16.58. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,393.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.4 and ₹9.27 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,854,567 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|-27.09%
|6 Months
|79.68%
|YTD
|-42.86%
|1 Year
|-53.07%
30 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.31, down -2.97% from yesterday's ₹16.81
30 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.01 on last trading day
On the last day of Brightcom Group's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4,854,567. The closing price for the day was ₹16.01 per share.