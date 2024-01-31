Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock price rise

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group opened at ₹18.58 and closed at ₹18.47. The stock had a high of ₹18.59 and a low of ₹17.84. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3621.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,257,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.