Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock price rise

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group opened at ₹18.58 and closed at ₹18.47. The stock had a high of ₹18.59 and a low of ₹17.84. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3621.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,257,412 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ICRA
|5464.0
|-8.05
|-0.15
|6244.65
|4182.6
|5255.97
|Teamlease Services
|2888.95
|97.25
|3.48
|3326.0
|2012.0
|4939.17
|Brightcom Group
|20.69
|2.75
|15.33
|36.82
|9.27
|4176.32
|Axiscades Technologies
|800.8
|0.0
|0.0
|848.0
|248.2
|3058.98
|Care Ratings
|1014.65
|-12.3
|-1.2
|1060.8
|583.49
|3013.57
Based on the current data, Brightcom Group stock has a price of ₹20.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of 15.11, indicating a significant increase. The net change is 2.71, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.
Click here for Brightcom Group Profit Loss
The low price of Brightcom Group stock today is ₹18.33 and the high price is ₹20.66.
The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 9.53% or ₹1.71. As of the current data, the stock price is ₹19.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.79%
|3 Months
|-4.05%
|6 Months
|-31.94%
|YTD
|-7.49%
|1 Year
|-28.11%
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,257,412. The closing price for the shares was ₹18.47.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!