Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group sees stock price rise

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 15.11 %. The stock closed at 17.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 20.65 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group opened at 18.58 and closed at 18.47. The stock had a high of 18.59 and a low of 17.84. The company has a market capitalization of 3621.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,257,412 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ICRA5464.0-8.05-0.156244.654182.65255.97
Teamlease Services2888.9597.253.483326.02012.04939.17
Brightcom Group20.692.7515.3336.829.274176.32
Axiscades Technologies800.80.00.0848.0248.23058.98
Care Ratings1014.65-12.3-1.21060.8583.493013.57
31 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹20.65, up 15.11% from yesterday's ₹17.94

Based on the current data, Brightcom Group stock has a price of 20.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of 15.11, indicating a significant increase. The net change is 2.71, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.

Click here for Brightcom Group Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Brightcom Group stock today is 18.33 and the high price is 20.66.

31 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹19.65, up 9.53% from yesterday's ₹17.94

The stock price of Brightcom Group has increased by 9.53% or 1.71. As of the current data, the stock price is 19.65.

31 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.79%
3 Months-4.05%
6 Months-31.94%
YTD-7.49%
1 Year-28.11%
31 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.47 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5,257,412. The closing price for the shares was 18.47.

