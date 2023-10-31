Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Brightcom Group was ₹16.31 and the close price was ₹16.81. The highest price for the day was ₹16.63 and the lowest was ₹16. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is ₹3249.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹41.4 and the 52-week low is ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 3,132,072 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group stock has experienced a 4.22% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of -0.71. The current price of the stock is ₹16.1.
On the last day, the total volume of shares traded for Brightcom Group on the BSE was 3,132,072. The closing price of the shares was ₹16.81.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!