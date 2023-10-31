Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -4.22 %. The stock closed at 16.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.1 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group

On the last day of trading, the open price of Brightcom Group was 16.31 and the close price was 16.81. The highest price for the day was 16.63 and the lowest was 16. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group is 3249.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 41.4 and the 52-week low is 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 3,132,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.1, down -4.22% from yesterday's ₹16.81

Brightcom Group stock has experienced a 4.22% decrease in price, resulting in a net change of -0.71. The current price of the stock is 16.1.

31 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.81 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of shares traded for Brightcom Group on the BSE was 3,132,072. The closing price of the shares was 16.81.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.