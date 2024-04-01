Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹15.22, up 10.45% from yesterday's ₹13.78

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's open price was ₹13.98, closing at ₹13.94. The stock reached a high of ₹14.81 and a low of ₹13.58. The market capitalization stood at ₹2781.52 crore. The 52-week high was ₹36.82, and the low was ₹9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 8673178 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹15.22, up 10.45% from yesterday's ₹13.78
Today, Brightcom Group stock closed at ₹15.22, which is a 10.45% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹13.78. The net change is ₹1.44. This indicates a significant positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor interest in the company.
Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2820.7
|79.45
|2.9
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4822.49
|Care Ratings
|1162.0
|44.75
|4.01
|1265.0
|603.13
|3451.21
|Brightcom Group
|15.22
|1.44
|10.45
|36.82
|9.27
|3072.19
|Axiscades Technologies
|625.0
|72.3
|13.08
|848.0
|248.2
|2387.44
|S J S Enterprises
|608.65
|-0.2
|-0.03
|729.15
|380.05
|1852.6
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group stock reached a low of ₹13.65 and a high of ₹15.44 on the current day.
Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Brightcom Group Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 9.35, and the 52-week high price was 36.45. The stock has shown significant fluctuations over the past year, with a wide range between its lowest and highest prices.
Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.03, up 9.07% from yesterday's ₹13.78
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹15.03, with a percent change of 9.07% and a net change of ₹1.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2770.95
|29.7
|1.08
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4737.43
|Care Ratings
|1168.05
|50.8
|4.55
|1265.0
|603.13
|3469.18
|Brightcom Group
|14.87
|1.09
|7.91
|36.82
|9.27
|3001.54
|Axiscades Technologies
|622.0
|69.3
|12.54
|848.0
|248.2
|2375.98
|S J S Enterprises
|612.45
|3.6
|0.59
|729.15
|380.05
|1864.17
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.86, up 7.84% from yesterday's ₹13.78
The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹14.86 with a 7.84% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.08 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor confidence in the company.
Click here for Brightcom Group Board Meetings
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group stock reached a high of ₹15.13 and a low of ₹13.65 on the current day.
Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.93, up 8.35% from yesterday's ₹13.78
Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at ₹14.93, which represents an 8.35% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹1.15.
Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|14.43
|10 Days
|15.11
|20 Days
|16.33
|50 Days
|17.78
|100 Days
|18.17
|300 Days
|20.30
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group stock reached a low price of ₹13.65 and a high price of ₹14.86 on the current day.
Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.69, up 6.6% from yesterday's ₹13.78
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹14.69, with a 6.6% increase in value and a net change of 0.91. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for growth in their investment.
Brightcom Group Live Updates
Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2793.4
|52.15
|1.9
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4775.81
|Care Ratings
|1165.0
|47.75
|4.27
|1265.0
|603.13
|3460.12
|Brightcom Group
|14.48
|0.7
|5.08
|36.82
|9.27
|2922.82
|Axiscades Technologies
|630.7
|78.0
|14.11
|848.0
|248.2
|2409.21
|S J S Enterprises
|612.5
|3.65
|0.6
|729.15
|380.05
|1864.32
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.44, up 4.79% from yesterday's ₹13.78
The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹14.44, with a 4.79% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 0.66.
Click here for Brightcom Group News
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group stock reached a high of ₹14.55 and a low of ₹13.65 on the current day.
Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.33, up 3.99% from yesterday's ₹13.78
Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹14.33, showing a 3.99% increase in value. The net change is 0.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2796.3
|55.05
|2.01
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4780.77
|Care Ratings
|1166.85
|49.6
|4.44
|1265.0
|603.13
|3465.62
|Brightcom Group
|14.31
|0.53
|3.85
|36.82
|9.27
|2888.5
|Axiscades Technologies
|633.05
|80.35
|14.54
|848.0
|248.2
|2418.19
|S J S Enterprises
|620.0
|11.15
|1.83
|729.15
|380.05
|1887.15
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group stock reached a high of ₹14.55 and a low of ₹13.65 on the current day.
Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.12, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹13.78
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹14.12, with a percent change of 2.47% and a net change of 0.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2770.05
|28.8
|1.05
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4735.89
|Care Ratings
|1169.0
|51.75
|4.63
|1265.0
|603.13
|3472.0
|Brightcom Group
|14.25
|0.47
|3.41
|36.82
|9.27
|2876.39
|Axiscades Technologies
|629.75
|77.05
|13.94
|848.0
|248.2
|2405.58
|S J S Enterprises
|626.0
|17.15
|2.82
|729.15
|380.05
|1905.41
Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.22, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹13.78
Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at ₹14.22, which reflects a 3.19% increase. The net change is 0.44, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range
Brightcom Group stock had a low of ₹13.65 and a high of ₹14.55 on the current day.
Brightcom Group Live Updates
Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.4, up 4.5% from yesterday's ₹13.78
Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹14.4, with a 4.5% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.62.
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.38%
|3 Months
|-30.24%
|6 Months
|-26.2%
|YTD
|-28.68%
|1 Year
|3.76%
Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹13.78, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹13.94
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹13.78 with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -0.16. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes in the market.
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹13.94 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 8,673,178 shares with a closing price of ₹13.94.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!