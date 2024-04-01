Active Stocks
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group closed today at ₹15.22, up 10.45% from yesterday's ₹13.78

13 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 10.45 %. The stock closed at 13.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.22 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price TodayPremium
Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's open price was 13.98, closing at 13.94. The stock reached a high of 14.81 and a low of 13.58. The market capitalization stood at 2781.52 crore. The 52-week high was 36.82, and the low was 9.27. The BSE volume for the day was 8673178 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:30:02 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group closed today at ₹15.22, up 10.45% from yesterday's ₹13.78

Today, Brightcom Group stock closed at 15.22, which is a 10.45% increase from yesterday's closing price of 13.78. The net change is 1.44. This indicates a significant positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor interest in the company.

01 Apr 2024, 06:15:35 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2820.779.452.93600.02012.04822.49
Care Ratings1162.044.754.011265.0603.133451.21
Brightcom Group15.221.4410.4536.829.273072.19
Axiscades Technologies625.072.313.08848.0248.22387.44
S J S Enterprises608.65-0.2-0.03729.15380.051852.6
01 Apr 2024, 05:32:36 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock reached a low of 13.65 and a high of 15.44 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:15:46 PM IST

Brightcom Group Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Brightcom Group Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 9.35, and the 52-week high price was 36.45. The stock has shown significant fluctuations over the past year, with a wide range between its lowest and highest prices.

01 Apr 2024, 03:00:07 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.03, up 9.07% from yesterday's ₹13.78

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 15.03, with a percent change of 9.07% and a net change of 1.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 02:31:41 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2770.9529.71.083600.02012.04737.43
Care Ratings1168.0550.84.551265.0603.133469.18
Brightcom Group14.871.097.9136.829.273001.54
Axiscades Technologies622.069.312.54848.0248.22375.98
S J S Enterprises612.453.60.59729.15380.051864.17
01 Apr 2024, 02:21:30 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.86, up 7.84% from yesterday's ₹13.78

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 14.86 with a 7.84% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.08 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, showing potential growth and investor confidence in the company.

Click here for Brightcom Group Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 02:11:59 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock reached a high of 15.13 and a low of 13.65 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:41:40 PM IST

Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:54 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.93, up 8.35% from yesterday's ₹13.78

Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at 14.93, which represents an 8.35% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.15.

01 Apr 2024, 01:30:02 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days14.43
10 Days15.11
20 Days16.33
50 Days17.78
100 Days18.17
300 Days20.30
01 Apr 2024, 01:10:44 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock reached a low price of 13.65 and a high price of 14.86 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:02:58 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.69, up 6.6% from yesterday's ₹13.78

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 14.69, with a 6.6% increase in value and a net change of 0.91. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for growth in their investment.

01 Apr 2024, 12:53:15 PM IST

Brightcom Group Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:31:40 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2793.452.151.93600.02012.04775.81
Care Ratings1165.047.754.271265.0603.133460.12
Brightcom Group14.480.75.0836.829.272922.82
Axiscades Technologies630.778.014.11848.0248.22409.21
S J S Enterprises612.53.650.6729.15380.051864.32
01 Apr 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.44, up 4.79% from yesterday's ₹13.78

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 14.44, with a 4.79% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 0.66.

Click here for Brightcom Group News

01 Apr 2024, 12:10:39 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock reached a high of 14.55 and a low of 13.65 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:42:57 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.33, up 3.99% from yesterday's ₹13.78

Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 14.33, showing a 3.99% increase in value. The net change is 0.55, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:31:08 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2796.355.052.013600.02012.04780.77
Care Ratings1166.8549.64.441265.0603.133465.62
Brightcom Group14.310.533.8536.829.272888.5
Axiscades Technologies633.0580.3514.54848.0248.22418.19
S J S Enterprises620.011.151.83729.15380.051887.15
01 Apr 2024, 11:10:41 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock reached a high of 14.55 and a low of 13.65 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:03:46 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.12, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹13.78

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 14.12, with a percent change of 2.47% and a net change of 0.34. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:32:13 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2770.0528.81.053600.02012.04735.89
Care Ratings1169.051.754.631265.0603.133472.0
Brightcom Group14.250.473.4136.829.272876.39
Axiscades Technologies629.7577.0513.94848.0248.22405.58
S J S Enterprises626.017.152.82729.15380.051905.41
01 Apr 2024, 10:22:48 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.22, up 3.19% from yesterday's ₹13.78

Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at 14.22, which reflects a 3.19% increase. The net change is 0.44, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:11:20 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock had a low of 13.65 and a high of 14.55 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 09:51:14 AM IST

Brightcom Group Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:42:23 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹14.4, up 4.5% from yesterday's ₹13.78

Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 14.4, with a 4.5% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.62.

01 Apr 2024, 09:30:01 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.38%
3 Months-30.24%
6 Months-26.2%
YTD-28.68%
1 Year3.76%
01 Apr 2024, 09:00:07 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹13.78, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹13.94

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is 13.78 with a percent change of -1.15 and a net change of -0.16. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes in the market.

01 Apr 2024, 08:02:38 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹13.94 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 8,673,178 shares with a closing price of 13.94.

