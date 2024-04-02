Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's Stock is Soaring Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹13.65, reached a high of ₹15.44, and closed at ₹13.78. The stock's low for the day was ₹13.65. The market capitalization of Brightcom Group stood at ₹3072.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹9.27. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 7068061 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2980.75
|168.8
|6.0
|3600.0
|2012.0
|5096.12
|Care Ratings
|1156.25
|-15.1
|-1.29
|1265.0
|603.13
|3434.13
|Brightcom Group
|15.36
|0.14
|0.92
|36.82
|9.27
|3100.45
|Axiscades Technologies
|629.8
|3.4
|0.54
|848.0
|248.2
|2405.77
|S J S Enterprises
|625.0
|15.45
|2.53
|729.15
|380.05
|1902.37
The Brightcom Group stock reached a high of ₹15.75 and a low of ₹14.88 on the current day.
Brightcom Group Ltd stock reached a 52-week low of 9.35000 and a high of 36.45000. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, offering potential opportunities for investors seeking volatility in the market.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹15.3, with a 0.53% increase in value and a net change of 0.08.
|Teamlease Services
|2979.2
|167.25
|5.95
|3600.0
|2012.0
|5093.47
|Care Ratings
|1160.0
|-11.35
|-0.97
|1265.0
|603.13
|3445.27
|Brightcom Group
|15.32
|0.1
|0.66
|36.82
|9.27
|3092.38
|Axiscades Technologies
|638.35
|11.95
|1.91
|848.0
|248.2
|2438.43
|S J S Enterprises
|619.6
|10.05
|1.65
|729.15
|380.05
|1885.93
The Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at ₹15.29 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The Brightcom Group stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹14.88 and a high of ₹15.75.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹15.2 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|5 Days
|14.43
|10 Days
|15.11
|20 Days
|16.33
|50 Days
|17.78
|100 Days
|18.17
|300 Days
|20.31
Today, Brightcom Group stock reached a low of ₹14.88 and a high of ₹15.75.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹15.17, reflecting a decrease of 0.33% or a net change of -0.05.
|Teamlease Services
|2957.55
|145.6
|5.18
|3600.0
|2012.0
|5056.46
|Care Ratings
|1153.45
|-17.9
|-1.53
|1265.0
|603.13
|3425.82
|Brightcom Group
|15.2
|-0.02
|-0.13
|36.82
|9.27
|3068.15
|Axiscades Technologies
|639.45
|13.05
|2.08
|848.0
|248.2
|2442.64
|S J S Enterprises
|612.0
|2.45
|0.4
|729.15
|380.05
|1862.8
The stock price of Brightcom Group is currently at ₹15.24 with a 0.13% increase, resulting in a net change of 0.02.
Brightcom Group stock reached a high of ₹15.75 and a low of ₹14.88 on the current day.
The current price of Brightcom Group stock is ₹15.29, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Teamlease Services
|2936.2
|124.25
|4.42
|3600.0
|2012.0
|5019.95
|Care Ratings
|1161.2
|-10.15
|-0.87
|1265.0
|603.13
|3448.83
|Brightcom Group
|15.15
|-0.07
|-0.46
|36.82
|9.27
|3058.06
|Axiscades Technologies
|634.25
|7.85
|1.25
|848.0
|248.2
|2422.77
|S J S Enterprises
|612.15
|2.6
|0.43
|729.15
|380.05
|1863.26
Brightcom Group stock's low price today was ₹14.88 and the high price reached was ₹15.75.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹14.94, which represents a decrease of 1.84% from the previous trading day. The net change is -0.28, indicating a slight decline in value. Investors should monitor the stock for further changes and consider market trends before making any decisions.
|Teamlease Services
|2848.8
|36.85
|1.31
|3600.0
|2012.0
|4870.53
|Care Ratings
|1170.3
|-1.05
|-0.09
|1265.0
|603.13
|3475.86
|Brightcom Group
|15.0
|-0.22
|-1.45
|36.82
|9.27
|3027.78
|Axiscades Technologies
|638.0
|11.6
|1.85
|848.0
|248.2
|2437.1
|S J S Enterprises
|618.8
|9.25
|1.52
|729.15
|380.05
|1883.5
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is ₹15.05 with a percent change of -1.12% and a net change of -0.17. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Brightcom Group stock's price fluctuated between ₹15.04 (low) and ₹15.75 (high) on the current day.
Brightcom Group stock is currently trading at ₹15.57, with a 2.3% increase in value. This represents a net change of 0.35 in the stock price.
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|-21.88%
|6 Months
|-19.58%
|YTD
|-21.45%
|1 Year
|4.11%
Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹15.22, showing a 10.45% increase in percentage change and a net change of ₹1.44. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group BSE had a volume of 7,068,061 shares with a closing price of ₹13.78.
