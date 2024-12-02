Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 8.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.51 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 8.51 and closed lower at 8.11, marking a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 8.51 and maintained a low of 8.51 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 1,635.00 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 22.97 and a low of 6.65, with a trading volume of 248,498 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 09:53 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group increased by 4.93% today, reaching 8.51, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Axiscades Technologies and KMC Specialty Hospitals India are experiencing declines, Veranda Learning Solutions and Technvision Ventures are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.31% and 0.3%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Axiscades Technologies442.7-1.0-0.23848.0421.051857.05
Veranda Learning Solutions241.450.30.12366.05135.051670.77
Brightcom Group8.510.44.9322.976.651717.25
Technvision Ventures2499.15119.05.04798.9295.01568.22
KMC Speciality Hospitals India77.35-0.28-0.36104.9569.01261.46
02 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹8.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.51 & 8.51 yesterday to end at 8.51. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

