Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹8.51 and closed lower at ₹8.11, marking a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹8.51 and maintained a low of ₹8.51 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹1,635.00 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹22.97 and a low of ₹6.65, with a trading volume of 248,498 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group increased by 4.93% today, reaching ₹8.51, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Axiscades Technologies and KMC Specialty Hospitals India are experiencing declines, Veranda Learning Solutions and Technvision Ventures are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.31% and 0.3%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Axiscades Technologies
|442.7
|-1.0
|-0.23
|848.0
|421.05
|1857.05
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|241.45
|0.3
|0.12
|366.05
|135.05
|1670.77
|Brightcom Group
|8.51
|0.4
|4.93
|22.97
|6.65
|1717.25
|Technvision Ventures
|2499.15
|119.0
|5.0
|4798.9
|295.0
|1568.22
|KMC Speciality Hospitals India
|77.35
|-0.28
|-0.36
|104.95
|69.0
|1261.46
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.51 & ₹8.51 yesterday to end at ₹8.51. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.