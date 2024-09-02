Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

1 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 8.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.46 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 8.46 and closed at 8.06, with the same high and low of 8.46. The company's market capitalization stood at 1707.67 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 22.97 and a low of 6.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,352,554 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live:

02 Sep 2024, 09:54 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's share price rose by 4.96% today, reaching 8.46, while its peers exhibited mixed performance. Saraswati Commercial India experienced a decline, whereas Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, and Stel Holdings saw an increase. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded gains of 0.24% and 0.3%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Veranda Learning Solutions297.51.550.52337.05135.052058.63
Saraswati Commercial India16384.2-862.3-5.017542.852461.61687.46
Brightcom Group8.460.44.9622.976.651707.67
KMC Speciality Hospitals India89.490.931.05104.9569.01459.45
Stel Holdings505.08.51.71533.55200.0932.0
02 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹8.06 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.46 & 8.46 yesterday to end at 8.46. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

