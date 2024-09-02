Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹8.46 and closed at ₹8.06, with the same high and low of ₹8.46. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1707.67 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹22.97 and a low of ₹6.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 5,352,554 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's share price rose by 4.96% today, reaching ₹8.46, while its peers exhibited mixed performance. Saraswati Commercial India experienced a decline, whereas Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, and Stel Holdings saw an increase. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded gains of 0.24% and 0.3%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|297.5
|1.55
|0.52
|337.05
|135.05
|2058.63
|Saraswati Commercial India
|16384.2
|-862.3
|-5.0
|17542.85
|2461.6
|1687.46
|Brightcom Group
|8.46
|0.4
|4.96
|22.97
|6.65
|1707.67
|KMC Speciality Hospitals India
|89.49
|0.93
|1.05
|104.95
|69.0
|1459.45
|Stel Holdings
|505.0
|8.5
|1.71
|533.55
|200.0
|932.0
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.46 & ₹8.46 yesterday to end at ₹8.46. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.