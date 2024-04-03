Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Sees Positive Trading Day

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock on the last day opened at ₹15.44, reached a high of ₹15.75, and closed at ₹15.22. The low for the day was ₹14.88. The market capitalization stood at ₹3100.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8826887.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Teamlease Services
|2999.75
|16.05
|0.54
|3600.0
|2012.0
|5128.6
|Care Ratings
|1171.35
|11.1
|0.96
|1265.0
|618.9
|3478.98
|Brightcom Group
|15.62
|0.26
|1.69
|36.82
|9.27
|3152.93
|Axiscades Technologies
|632.0
|-2.2
|-0.35
|848.0
|273.0
|2414.18
|S J S Enterprises
|618.5
|-0.55
|-0.09
|729.15
|390.0
|1882.58
Brightcom Group stock had a low price of ₹15.43 and a high price of ₹15.93 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.36%
|3 Months
|-21.77%
|6 Months
|-18.73%
|YTD
|-20.41%
|1 Year
|-4.05%
The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹15.36, with a 0.92% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 0.14.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 8826887 shares with a closing price of ₹15.22.
