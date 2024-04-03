Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 15.36 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.58 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock on the last day opened at 15.44, reached a high of 15.75, and closed at 15.22. The low for the day was 14.88. The market capitalization stood at 3100.45 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 36.82 and 9.27 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8826887.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Teamlease Services2999.7516.050.543600.02012.05128.6
Care Ratings1171.3511.10.961265.0618.93478.98
Brightcom Group15.620.261.6936.829.273152.93
Axiscades Technologies632.0-2.2-0.35848.0273.02414.18
S J S Enterprises618.5-0.55-0.09729.15390.01882.58
03 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.58, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹15.36

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 15.58 with a 1.43% increase, representing a net change of 0.22. This suggests a positive movement in the stock price, indicating potential growth and investor interest in the company.

03 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock had a low price of 15.43 and a high price of 15.93 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Brightcom Group Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.76, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹15.36

Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 15.76, with a 2.6% increase in value. The net change is 0.4, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.36%
3 Months-21.77%
6 Months-18.73%
YTD-20.41%
1 Year-4.05%
03 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹15.36, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹15.22

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 15.36, with a 0.92% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 0.14.

03 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹15.22 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 8826887 shares with a closing price of 15.22.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!