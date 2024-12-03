Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹8.51 and closed lower at ₹8.11, marking a decrease despite reaching a high of ₹8.51 during the day. The stock's market capitalization stands at ₹1,715.744 crore. Over the past year, Brightcom Group has experienced a 52-week high of ₹22.97 and a low of ₹6.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,080,856 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 987 k & BSE volume was 1080 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.51 & ₹8.51 yesterday to end at ₹8.51. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.