Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 8.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.51 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 8.51 and closed lower at 8.11, marking a decrease despite reaching a high of 8.51 during the day. The stock's market capitalization stands at 1,715.744 crore. Over the past year, Brightcom Group has experienced a 52-week high of 22.97 and a low of 6.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,080,856 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.5Support 18.5
Resistance 28.5Support 28.5
Resistance 38.5Support 38.5
03 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6196 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 987 k & BSE volume was 1080 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹8.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.51 & 8.51 yesterday to end at 8.51. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

