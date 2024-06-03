Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹12.08 and closed at ₹11.51. The stock reached a high of ₹12.08 and a low of ₹10.94 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹2234.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 5,507,783 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates:
BRIGHTCOM GROUP
BRIGHTCOM GROUP
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Brightcom Group dropped by 4.52% to reach ₹10.57, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. S J S Enterprises is declining, but Teamlease Services, Care Ratings, and Axiscades Technologies are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 2.74% and 2.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Teamlease Services
|2917.3
|4.2
|0.14
|3692.45
|2141.1
|4892.31
|Care Ratings
|1030.35
|20.25
|2.0
|1265.0
|626.17
|3075.81
|Brightcom Group
|10.57
|-0.5
|-4.52
|36.82
|8.59
|2133.58
|S J S Enterprises
|728.85
|-0.55
|-0.08
|748.0
|472.4
|2262.2
|Axiscades Technologies
|519.8
|41.85
|8.76
|848.0
|345.65
|2180.47
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹10.79, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹11.07
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at ₹10.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10.63 and ₹11.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 1.26% and is currently trading at ₹11.21. However, over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has dropped by -43.88% to ₹11.21. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.18%
|3 Months
|-38.38%
|6 Months
|-34.33%
|YTD
|-43.15%
|1 Year
|-43.88%
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11.73
|Support 1
|10.63
|Resistance 2
|12.47
|Support 2
|10.27
|Resistance 3
|12.83
|Support 3
|9.53
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8273 k
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 411.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹11.51 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹12.08 & ₹10.94 yesterday to end at ₹11.51. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.