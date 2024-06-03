Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Hello User
7 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 03 Jun 2024, by -2.53 %. The stock closed at 11.07 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.79 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 12.08 and closed at 11.51. The stock reached a high of 12.08 and a low of 10.94 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 2234.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the 52-week low was 8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 5,507,783 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Brightcom Group dropped by 4.52% to reach 10.57, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. S J S Enterprises is declining, but Teamlease Services, Care Ratings, and Axiscades Technologies are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 2.74% and 2.49% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Teamlease Services2917.34.20.143692.452141.14892.31
Care Ratings1030.3520.252.01265.0626.173075.81
Brightcom Group10.57-0.5-4.5236.828.592133.58
S J S Enterprises728.85-0.55-0.08748.0472.42262.2
Axiscades Technologies519.841.858.76848.0345.652180.47
03 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group trading at ₹10.79, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹11.07

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group share price is at 10.79 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10.63 and 11.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:21 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 1.26% and is currently trading at 11.21. However, over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has dropped by -43.88% to 11.21. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.18%
3 Months-38.38%
6 Months-34.33%
YTD-43.15%
1 Year-43.88%
03 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111.73Support 110.63
Resistance 212.47Support 210.27
Resistance 312.83Support 39.53
03 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8273 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 411.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹11.51 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 12.08 & 10.94 yesterday to end at 11.51. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

