Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 8.06 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.46 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 8.46 and closed at 8.06, with the same high and low of 8.46. The company's market capitalization stood at 1707.67 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 22.97, and its low was 6.65. The BSE volume for the day was 6,359,406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.32Support 18.32
Resistance 28.32Support 28.32
Resistance 38.32Support 38.32
03 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13987 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1263 k & BSE volume was 6 mn.

03 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹8.06 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.46 & 8.46 yesterday to end at 8.46. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

