Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -4.9 %. The stock closed at 7.34 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6.98 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 10:36 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 6.98 & a low of 6.98 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16.98Support 16.98
Resistance 26.98Support 26.98
Resistance 36.98Support 36.98
NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Technvision Ventures3625.55-190.8-5.04045.0163.02275.03
Veranda Learning Solutions304.54.251.42337.05135.052107.07
Brightcom Group6.98-0.36-4.926.737.341408.93
KMC Speciality Hospitals India83.39-1.65-1.94104.9569.01359.97
RITCO LO355.6-11.3-3.08374.9190.3870.39
