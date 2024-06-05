Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹9.5 and closed at ₹10. The high for the day was ₹9.55 and the low was ₹9.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹1917.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the low was ₹8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 797,872 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 10.0 & a low of 10.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.0
|Support 1
|10.0
|Resistance 2
|10.0
|Support 2
|10.0
|Resistance 3
|10.0
|Support 3
|10.0
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Brightcom Group dropped by 5% to reach ₹9.5, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. S J S Enterprises and Axiscades Technologies are declining, whereas Care Ratings and Rossell India are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.38% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Care Ratings
|995.7
|20.55
|2.11
|1265.0
|653.71
|2972.37
|S J S Enterprises
|673.95
|-2.85
|-0.42
|752.0
|515.1
|2091.8
|Brightcom Group
|9.5
|-0.5
|-5.0
|36.82
|8.59
|1917.6
|Axiscades Technologies
|439.9
|-10.6
|-2.35
|848.0
|359.0
|1845.3
|Rossell India
|401.15
|12.45
|3.2
|549.85
|295.95
|1512.34
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.55 & ₹9.5 yesterday to end at ₹10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend