Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.5 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 9.5 and closed at 10. The high for the day was 9.55 and the low was 9.5. The market capitalization stood at 1917.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the low was 8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 797,872 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 10.0 & a low of 10.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.0Support 110.0
Resistance 210.0Support 210.0
Resistance 310.0Support 310.0
05 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Brightcom Group dropped by 5% to reach 9.5, while its peers are experiencing a mixed performance. S J S Enterprises and Axiscades Technologies are declining, whereas Care Ratings and Rossell India are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.38% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Care Ratings995.720.552.111265.0653.712972.37
S J S Enterprises673.95-2.85-0.42752.0515.12091.8
Brightcom Group9.5-0.5-5.036.828.591917.6
Axiscades Technologies439.9-10.6-2.35848.0359.01845.3
Rossell India401.1512.453.2549.85295.951512.34
05 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9.55 & 9.5 yesterday to end at 10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.