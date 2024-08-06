Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹6.98 and closed at ₹7.34 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both at ₹6.98. The market capitalization stood at ₹1408.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹26.73, while the 52-week low was ₹7.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,867,338 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 115.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1867 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6.98 & ₹6.98 yesterday to end at ₹6.98. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend