Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 13:42:44
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,469.40 -0.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 0.90%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,627.95 5.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.65 -2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Trading Today

11 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 13.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.66 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price TodayPremium
Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock price on the last day was 13.9 at open and 13.84 at close. The high for the day was 14.15, while the low was 13.55. The market capitalization stood at 2765.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were 36.82 and 9.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 356,061 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:41:26 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group reached a peak of 13.8 and a low of 13.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 13.67 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 13.58 and 13.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.86Support 113.66
Resistance 213.93Support 213.53
Resistance 314.06Support 313.46
06 May 2024, 01:00:42 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Today's Price range

Brightcom Group stock's low price for the day was 13.55, while the high price reached 14.15.

06 May 2024, 12:52:07 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 8.01% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Brightcom Group until 12 AM has increased by 8.01% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 13.65, showing a decrease of -1.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:37:49 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.86 and 13.62 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 13.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 13.86.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.82Support 113.67
Resistance 213.88Support 213.58
Resistance 313.97Support 313.52
06 May 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

Brightcom Group Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days14.10
10 Days14.53
20 Days15.12
50 Days16.28
100 Days17.85
300 Days18.83
06 May 2024, 12:19:31 PM IST

Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹13.66, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹13.84

The current market price of Brightcom Group has broken the first support of 13.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 13.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of 13.58 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:48:35 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 30.77% higher than yesterday

The volume of Brightcom Group traded by 11 AM is 30.77% higher than yesterday, while the price stands at 13.67, showing a decrease of -1.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:41:02 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 13.81 and 13.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 13.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.81.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.86Support 113.62
Resistance 213.97Support 213.49
Resistance 314.1Support 313.38
06 May 2024, 11:20:12 AM IST

Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹13.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 14.15 & 13.55 yesterday to end at 13.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue