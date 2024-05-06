Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock price on the last day was ₹13.9 at open and ₹13.84 at close. The high for the day was ₹14.15, while the low was ₹13.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹2765.38 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹36.82 and ₹9.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 356,061 shares traded.
Brightcom Group reached a peak of 13.8 and a low of 13.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 13.67 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 13.58 and 13.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.86
|Support 1
|13.66
|Resistance 2
|13.93
|Support 2
|13.53
|Resistance 3
|14.06
|Support 3
|13.46
Brightcom Group stock's low price for the day was ₹13.55, while the high price reached ₹14.15.
The trading volume of Brightcom Group until 12 AM has increased by 8.01% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹13.65, showing a decrease of -1.37%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 13.86 and 13.62 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 13.62 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 13.86.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.82
|Support 1
|13.67
|Resistance 2
|13.88
|Support 2
|13.58
|Resistance 3
|13.97
|Support 3
|13.52
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Brightcom Group share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|14.10
|10 Days
|14.53
|20 Days
|15.12
|50 Days
|16.28
|100 Days
|17.85
|300 Days
|18.83
The current market price of Brightcom Group has broken the first support of ₹13.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹13.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹13.58 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of Brightcom Group traded by 11 AM is 30.77% higher than yesterday, while the price stands at ₹13.67, showing a decrease of -1.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the 13.81 and 13.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 13.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 13.81.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.86
|Support 1
|13.62
|Resistance 2
|13.97
|Support 2
|13.49
|Resistance 3
|14.1
|Support 3
|13.38
The stock traded in the range of ₹14.15 & ₹13.55 yesterday to end at ₹13.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
