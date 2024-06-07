Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -2.4 %. The stock closed at 9.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.75 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's open price was 10.05 and the close price was 9.99. The high for the day was 10.05 and the low was 9.7. The market capitalization was 1968.06 crore. The 52-week high was 36.82 and the 52-week low was 8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 1473120 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 9.89 and 9.66 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 9.66 and selling near the hourly resistance of 9.89.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹9.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.05 & 9.7 yesterday to end at 9.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

