Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 13.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.73 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 13.9 and closed at 13.84 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 14.15 and the low was 13.55. The market capitalization stands at 2771.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 36.82 and 9.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 669,358 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today : Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16862 k

The trading volume yesterday was 76.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 669 k.

07 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹13.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 14.15 & 13.55 yesterday to end at 13.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.