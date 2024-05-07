Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹13.9 and closed at ₹13.84 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹14.15 and the low was ₹13.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹2771.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹36.82 and ₹9.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 669,358 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 76.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 669 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹14.15 & ₹13.55 yesterday to end at ₹13.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
