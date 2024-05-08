Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -4.88 %. The stock closed at 13.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.06 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day, opening at 13.7 and closing at 13.73. The stock reached a high of 14.1 and a low of 13.05 during the day. The market cap for the company stands at 2636.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.82 and the low is 11.6. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1614297 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.63Support 112.83
Resistance 214.17Support 212.57
Resistance 314.43Support 312.03
08 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today : Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15221 k

The trading volume yesterday was 48.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1614 k.

08 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹13.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 14.1 & 13.05 yesterday to end at 13.73. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

