Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock price showed a slight increase on the last day, opening at ₹13.7 and closing at ₹13.73. The stock reached a high of ₹14.1 and a low of ₹13.05 during the day. The market cap for the company stands at ₹2636.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82 and the low is ₹11.6. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1614297 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.63
|Support 1
|12.83
|Resistance 2
|14.17
|Support 2
|12.57
|Resistance 3
|14.43
|Support 3
|12.03
The trading volume yesterday was 48.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1614 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹14.1 & ₹13.05 yesterday to end at ₹13.73. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
