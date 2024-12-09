Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹8.93 and closed at ₹8.51, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹8.93 and maintained a low of ₹8.93 throughout the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,715.744 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹22.97 and a low of ₹6.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 230,253 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 8.93 & a low of 8.93 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8.93
|Support 1
|8.93
|Resistance 2
|8.93
|Support 2
|8.93
|Resistance 3
|8.93
|Support 3
|8.93
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's share price has increased by 4.94% today, reaching ₹8.93, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Technvision Ventures, Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Specialty Hospitals India, and RITCO LO are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped slightly, down by 0.08% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Technvision Ventures
|3189.55
|151.85
|5.0
|4798.9
|358.0
|2001.44
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|248.95
|1.2
|0.48
|366.05
|135.05
|1722.67
|Brightcom Group
|8.93
|0.42
|4.94
|22.97
|6.65
|1802.0
|KMC Speciality Hospitals India
|82.75
|0.51
|0.62
|104.95
|69.0
|1349.53
|RITCO LO
|414.35
|6.15
|1.51
|430.0
|190.3
|1014.19
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.93 & ₹8.93 yesterday to end at ₹8.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend