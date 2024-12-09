Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 4.94 %. The stock closed at 8.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.93 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 8.93 and closed at 8.51, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 8.93 and maintained a low of 8.93 throughout the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 1,715.744 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of 22.97 and a low of 6.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 230,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 10:34 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 8.93 & a low of 8.93 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18.93Support 18.93
Resistance 28.93Support 28.93
Resistance 38.93Support 38.93
09 Dec 2024, 10:14 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live:

09 Dec 2024, 09:50 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group's share price has increased by 4.94% today, reaching 8.93, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Technvision Ventures, Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Specialty Hospitals India, and RITCO LO are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dipped slightly, down by 0.08% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Technvision Ventures3189.55151.855.04798.9358.02001.44
Veranda Learning Solutions248.951.20.48366.05135.051722.67
Brightcom Group8.930.424.9422.976.651802.0
KMC Speciality Hospitals India82.750.510.62104.9569.01349.53
RITCO LO414.356.151.51430.0190.31014.19
09 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹8.51 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.93 & 8.93 yesterday to end at 8.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.