Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹8.54 and closed at ₹8.98, with a high and low of ₹8.54. The market capitalization stood at ₹1723.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹33.07 and the 52-week low was ₹8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 765,639 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1456 k & BSE volume was 765 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹8.54 & ₹8.54 yesterday to end at ₹8.98. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend