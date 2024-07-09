Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -4.9 %. The stock closed at 8.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8.54 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 8.54 and closed at 8.98, with a high and low of 8.54. The market capitalization stood at 1723.82 crore. The 52-week high was 33.07 and the 52-week low was 8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 765,639 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8214 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1456 k & BSE volume was 765 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹8.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 8.54 & 8.54 yesterday to end at 8.98. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

