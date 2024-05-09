Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened and closed at ₹13.06. The high for the day was ₹13.71 and the low was ₹12.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹2680.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹36.82 and ₹11.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 749,930 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 65.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 749 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹13.71 & ₹12.5 yesterday to end at ₹13.06. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
