Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹8.93 and closed lower at ₹8.51, maintaining a high of ₹8.93 throughout the day, while also recording the same as its low. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹1,715.744 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹22.97 and a low of ₹6.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,371,059 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1620 k & BSE volume was 1371 k.
