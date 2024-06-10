Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹10.05, hit a high of ₹10.05, a low of ₹9.5, and closed at ₹9.99 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at ₹1917.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹36.82, and the 52-week low was ₹8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 3952078 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.92
|Support 1
|9.22
|Resistance 2
|10.38
|Support 2
|8.98
|Resistance 3
|10.62
|Support 3
|8.52
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.05 & ₹9.5 yesterday to end at ₹9.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend