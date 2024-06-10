Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 10 Jun 2024, by -4.9 %. The stock closed at 9.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.5 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 10.05, hit a high of 10.05, a low of 9.5, and closed at 9.99 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 1917.6 crore. The 52-week high was 36.82, and the 52-week low was 8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 3952078 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.92Support 19.22
Resistance 210.38Support 28.98
Resistance 310.62Support 38.52
10 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10295 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

10 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹9.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.05 & 9.5 yesterday to end at 9.99. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

