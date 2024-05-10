Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹13.55 and closed at ₹13.32. The high for the day was ₹13.59 and the low was ₹12.72. The market capitalization stood at ₹2603.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹11.6. The BSE volume for the day was 743,275 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.28
|Support 1
|12.68
|Resistance 2
|13.67
|Support 2
|12.47
|Resistance 3
|13.88
|Support 3
|12.08
The trading volume yesterday was 64.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 743 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹13.59 & ₹12.72 yesterday to end at ₹13.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
