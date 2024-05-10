Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.15 %. The stock closed at 13.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.9 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 13.55 and closed at 13.32. The high for the day was 13.59 and the low was 12.72. The market capitalization stood at 2603.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the 52-week low was 11.6. The BSE volume for the day was 743,275 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.28Support 112.68
Resistance 213.67Support 212.47
Resistance 313.88Support 312.08
10 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today : Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13016 k

The trading volume yesterday was 64.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 743 k.

10 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹13.32 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 13.59 & 12.72 yesterday to end at 13.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

