Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 11 2024 11:08:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.05 1.58%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 835.55 0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 987.10 1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 317.45 0.54%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,560.25 -0.08%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 4.41 %. The stock closed at 9.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10.41 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at 10.46 and closed at 9.97. The high for the day was 10.46 and the low was 10.30. The market capitalization stood at 2101.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the 52-week low was 8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 2,454,749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:12:18 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price rose by 4.91% to reach 10.46, outperforming its peers. While Axiscades Technologies saw a decline, S J S Enterprises, Technvision Ventures, and Rossell India, on the other hand, experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase of 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
S J S Enterprises795.054.90.62798.0515.12467.67
Axiscades Technologies494.45-2.35-0.47848.0359.02074.13
Brightcom Group10.460.494.9136.828.592111.37
Technvision Ventures2750.042.451.572817.85163.01725.63
Rossell India457.70.50.11549.85315.351725.53
11 Jun 2024, 10:45:42 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 20.63% higher than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The volume of Brightcom Group traded by 10 AM is 20.63% higher than yesterday, with the price at 10.46, up by 4.91%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:38:26 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 10.46 & a low of 10.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110.51Support 110.35
Resistance 210.57Support 210.25
Resistance 310.67Support 310.19
11 Jun 2024, 10:11:40 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:56:28 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.81% to reach 10.45, following the trend of its peer companies like S J S Enterprises, Axiscades Technologies, Technvision Ventures, and Rossell India. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and up by 0.02% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
S J S Enterprises791.151.00.13798.0515.12455.56
Axiscades Technologies500.353.550.71848.0359.02098.88
Brightcom Group10.450.484.8136.828.592109.36
Technvision Ventures2707.550.00.02817.85163.01698.99
Rossell India457.950.750.16549.85315.351726.47
11 Jun 2024, 09:33:08 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹9.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10.46 & 10.3 yesterday to end at 9.97. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue