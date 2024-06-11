Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹10.46 and closed at ₹9.97. The high for the day was ₹10.46 and the low was ₹10.30. The market capitalization stood at ₹2101.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the 52-week low was ₹8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 2,454,749 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price rose by 4.91% to reach ₹10.46, outperforming its peers. While Axiscades Technologies saw a decline, S J S Enterprises, Technvision Ventures, and Rossell India, on the other hand, experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw a slight increase of 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|S J S Enterprises
|795.05
|4.9
|0.62
|798.0
|515.1
|2467.67
|Axiscades Technologies
|494.45
|-2.35
|-0.47
|848.0
|359.0
|2074.13
|Brightcom Group
|10.46
|0.49
|4.91
|36.82
|8.59
|2111.37
|Technvision Ventures
|2750.0
|42.45
|1.57
|2817.85
|163.0
|1725.63
|Rossell India
|457.7
|0.5
|0.11
|549.85
|315.35
|1725.53
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The volume of Brightcom Group traded by 10 AM is 20.63% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹10.46, up by 4.91%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 10.46 & a low of 10.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10.51
|Support 1
|10.35
|Resistance 2
|10.57
|Support 2
|10.25
|Resistance 3
|10.67
|Support 3
|10.19
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 4.81% to reach ₹10.45, following the trend of its peer companies like S J S Enterprises, Axiscades Technologies, Technvision Ventures, and Rossell India. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and up by 0.02% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|S J S Enterprises
|791.15
|1.0
|0.13
|798.0
|515.1
|2455.56
|Axiscades Technologies
|500.35
|3.55
|0.71
|848.0
|359.0
|2098.88
|Brightcom Group
|10.45
|0.48
|4.81
|36.82
|8.59
|2109.36
|Technvision Ventures
|2707.55
|0.0
|0.0
|2817.85
|163.0
|1698.99
|Rossell India
|457.95
|0.75
|0.16
|549.85
|315.35
|1726.47
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10.46 & ₹10.3 yesterday to end at ₹9.97. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.