Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Shares Slide as Investors React to Poor Financial Results

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -2 %. The stock closed at 18.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.67 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.5 and closed at ₹18.52 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹18.57 and the low was ₹17.94. The market capitalization stands at ₹3639.4 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 4,268,411 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:40:52 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.67, down -2% from yesterday's ₹18.03
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.67, with a decrease of 2% in percentage change and a net change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
11 Mar 2024, 09:32:49 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
1.4%
3 Months
-15.56%
6 Months
36.74%
YTD
-6.72%
1 Year
-18.33%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:13 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.03, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹18.52
The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹18.03, experiencing a percent change of -2.65 with a net change of -0.49. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:00:52 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.52 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 4,268,411 shares and the closing price was ₹18.52.
