Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Shares Slide as Investors React to Poor Financial Results

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹18.5 and closed at ₹18.52 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹18.57 and the low was ₹17.94. The market capitalization stands at ₹3639.4 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 4,268,411 shares.
The current stock price of Brightcom Group is ₹17.67, with a decrease of 2% in percentage change and a net change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.4%
|3 Months
|-15.56%
|6 Months
|36.74%
|YTD
|-6.72%
|1 Year
|-18.33%
The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at ₹18.03, experiencing a percent change of -2.65 with a net change of -0.49. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 4,268,411 shares and the closing price was ₹18.52.
