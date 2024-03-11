Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Shares Slide as Investors React to Poor Financial Results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -2 %. The stock closed at 18.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.67 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 18.5 and closed at 18.52 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 18.57 and the low was 17.94. The market capitalization stands at 3639.4 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 36.82 and 9.27 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 4,268,411 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Brightcom Group share price update :Brightcom Group trading at ₹17.67, down -2% from yesterday's ₹18.03

The current stock price of Brightcom Group is 17.67, with a decrease of 2% in percentage change and a net change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

11 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months-15.56%
6 Months36.74%
YTD-6.72%
1 Year-18.33%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹18.03, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹18.52

The Brightcom Group stock is currently priced at 18.03, experiencing a percent change of -2.65 with a net change of -0.49. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 4,268,411 shares and the closing price was 18.52.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!