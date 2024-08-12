Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at ₹6.65 and closed at ₹6.98, marking the 52-week low. The stock reached a high of ₹7.32 and a low of ₹6.65 during the day, with a trading volume of 4,580,761 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1,477.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹26.51.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price has risen by 4.87%, reaching ₹7.32. In contrast, its competitors, including Rossell India, Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, and RITCO LO, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.31% and 0.5%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Rossell India
|572.5
|-10.4
|-1.78
|665.0
|341.8
|2158.33
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|271.1
|-10.85
|-3.85
|337.05
|135.05
|1875.95
|Brightcom Group
|7.32
|0.34
|4.87
|26.51
|6.98
|1477.56
|KMC Speciality Hospitals India
|82.61
|-0.52
|-0.63
|104.95
|69.0
|1347.25
|RITCO LO
|328.25
|-3.2
|-0.97
|374.9
|190.3
|803.44
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.32 & ₹6.65 yesterday to end at ₹7.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend