Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 4.87 %. The stock closed at 6.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.32 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Brightcom Group opened at 6.65 and closed at 6.98, marking the 52-week low. The stock reached a high of 7.32 and a low of 6.65 during the day, with a trading volume of 4,580,761 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at 1,477.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 26.51.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 10:11 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live:

12 Aug 2024, 09:52 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price has risen by 4.87%, reaching 7.32. In contrast, its competitors, including Rossell India, Veranda Learning Solutions, KMC Speciality Hospitals India, and RITCO LO, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.31% and 0.5%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Rossell India572.5-10.4-1.78665.0341.82158.33
Veranda Learning Solutions271.1-10.85-3.85337.05135.051875.95
Brightcom Group7.320.344.8726.516.981477.56
KMC Speciality Hospitals India82.61-0.52-0.63104.9569.01347.25
RITCO LO328.25-3.2-0.97374.9190.3803.44
12 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹6.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7.32 & 6.65 yesterday to end at 7.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

