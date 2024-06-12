Explore
Wed Jun 12 2024 10:59:10
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 10.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.94 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 9.94 and closed at 10.46 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both at 9.94. The market capitalization stands at 2006.41 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 36.82 and 8.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 662,552 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 10:48:22 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -47.90% lower than yesterday

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 10 AM is down by 47.90% compared to yesterday, with the price at 9.94 showing a decrease of 4.97%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider when analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:37:22 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 9.94 & a low of 9.94 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19.94Support 19.94
Resistance 29.94Support 29.94
Resistance 39.94Support 39.94
12 Jun 2024, 10:11:06 AM IST

12 Jun 2024, 09:54:22 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.97% to reach 9.94, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. Axiscades Technologies is declining, whereas S J S Enterprises, Rossell India, and Technvision Ventures are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.4% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
S J S Enterprises807.1514.41.82799.6515.12505.22
Axiscades Technologies496.4-0.3-0.06848.0359.02082.31
Brightcom Group9.94-0.52-4.9736.828.592006.41
Rossell India463.54.30.94549.85315.351747.4
Technvision Ventures2745.00.00.02817.85163.01722.49
12 Jun 2024, 09:30:46 AM IST

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹10.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9.94 & 9.94 yesterday to end at 10.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

