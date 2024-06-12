Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹9.94 and closed at ₹10.46 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both at ₹9.94. The market capitalization stands at ₹2006.41 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹36.82 and ₹8.59 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 662,552 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The volume of Brightcom Group traded until 10 AM is down by 47.90% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹9.94 showing a decrease of 4.97%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider when analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group touched a high of 9.94 & a low of 9.94 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9.94
|Support 1
|9.94
|Resistance 2
|9.94
|Support 2
|9.94
|Resistance 3
|9.94
|Support 3
|9.94
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Today, Brightcom Group's share price dropped by 4.97% to reach ₹9.94, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. Axiscades Technologies is declining, whereas S J S Enterprises, Rossell India, and Technvision Ventures are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.4% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|S J S Enterprises
|807.15
|14.4
|1.82
|799.6
|515.1
|2505.22
|Axiscades Technologies
|496.4
|-0.3
|-0.06
|848.0
|359.0
|2082.31
|Brightcom Group
|9.94
|-0.52
|-4.97
|36.82
|8.59
|2006.41
|Rossell India
|463.5
|4.3
|0.94
|549.85
|315.35
|1747.4
|Technvision Ventures
|2745.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2817.85
|163.0
|1722.49
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.94 & ₹9.94 yesterday to end at ₹10.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend