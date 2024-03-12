Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : On the last day, Brightcom Group's open and close prices were ₹18.03, with a high of ₹18.1 and a low of ₹17.43. The market capitalization stood at ₹3586.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3026263 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹18.03 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Brightcom Group on the BSE, the volume was 3026263 shares and the closing price was ₹18.03.