Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 4.87 %. The stock closed at 6.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.32 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group opened at 6.65 and closed at 6.98, hitting a high of 7.32 and a low of 6.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 1477.56 crore. The 52-week high was 26.51, while the 52-week low matched the closing price of 6.98. BSE trading volume was 10,887,749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17.33Support 16.93
Resistance 27.47Support 26.67
Resistance 37.73Support 36.53
13 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9786 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 148.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

13 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹6.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 7.32 & 6.65 yesterday to end at 7.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.