Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Brightcom Group opened at ₹6.65 and closed at ₹6.98, hitting a high of ₹7.32 and a low of ₹6.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹1477.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹26.51, while the 52-week low matched the closing price of ₹6.98. BSE trading volume was 10,887,749 shares.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7.33
|Support 1
|6.93
|Resistance 2
|7.47
|Support 2
|6.67
|Resistance 3
|7.73
|Support 3
|6.53
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 148.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹7.32 & ₹6.65 yesterday to end at ₹7.32. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend