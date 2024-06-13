Hello User
Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 10.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.94 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 9.94 and closed at 10.46 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both recorded at 9.94. The market capitalization of the company stood at 2006.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.82 and the low was 8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 1,770,219 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11216 k

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1770 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: Brightcom Group closed at ₹10.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 9.94 & 9.94 yesterday to end at 10.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

