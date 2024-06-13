Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹9.94 and closed at ₹10.46 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both recorded at ₹9.94. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹2006.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.82 and the low was ₹8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 1,770,219 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 1770 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.94 & ₹9.94 yesterday to end at ₹10.46. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend