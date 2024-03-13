Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -4.5 %. The stock closed at 17.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.97 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 17.68 and closed at 17.77 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 17.72, and the low was 16.8. The market capitalization is 3425.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are 36.82 and 9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,887,857 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.52%
3 Months-20.02%
6 Months11.18%
YTD-12.66%
1 Year-14.43%
13 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today :Brightcom Group trading at ₹16.97, down -4.5% from yesterday's ₹17.77

The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is at 16.97 with a percent change of -4.5% and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹17.77 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 4,887,857 shares with a closing price of 17.77.

