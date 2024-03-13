Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹17.68 and closed at ₹17.77 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹17.72, and the low was ₹16.8. The market capitalization is ₹3425.43 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹36.82 and ₹9.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,887,857 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.52%
|3 Months
|-20.02%
|6 Months
|11.18%
|YTD
|-12.66%
|1 Year
|-14.43%
The current data for Brightcom Group stock shows that the price is at ₹16.97 with a percent change of -4.5% and a net change of -0.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Brightcom Group BSE had a trading volume of 4,887,857 shares with a closing price of ₹17.77.
