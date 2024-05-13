Hello User
Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -2.34 %. The stock closed at 12.83 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.53 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened and closed at 12.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 13, while the lowest was 12.55. The market capitalization stood at 2589.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 36.82 and 11.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1173467 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group trading at ₹12.53, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹12.83

The current market price of Brightcom Group has broken the first support of 12.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 12.42. If the stock price breaks the second support of 12.42 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Brightcom Group share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at 12.85. However, over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has decreased by -5.54% to 12.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.58%
3 Months-32.92%
6 Months-23.81%
YTD-33.85%
1 Year-5.54%
13 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Brightcom Group share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 113.03Support 112.63
Resistance 213.22Support 212.42
Resistance 313.43Support 312.23
13 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Today : Brightcom Group volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12546 k

The trading volume yesterday was 70.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1173 k.

13 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹12.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 13 & 12.55 yesterday to end at 12.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.