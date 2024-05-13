Brightcom Group share price Today Live Updates : Brightcom Group Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened and closed at ₹12.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹13, while the lowest was ₹12.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹2589.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹36.82 and ₹11.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1173467 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current market price of Brightcom Group has broken the first support of ₹12.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹12.42. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹12.42 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of Brightcom Group has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at ₹12.85. However, over the past year, the price of Brightcom Group shares has decreased by -5.54% to ₹12.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.58%
|3 Months
|-32.92%
|6 Months
|-23.81%
|YTD
|-33.85%
|1 Year
|-5.54%
The key support and resistance levels for Brightcom Group on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|13.03
|Support 1
|12.63
|Resistance 2
|13.22
|Support 2
|12.42
|Resistance 3
|13.43
|Support 3
|12.23
The trading volume yesterday was 70.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 1173 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹13 & ₹12.55 yesterday to end at ₹12.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!