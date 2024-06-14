Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹9.45 and closed at ₹9.94. The high and low for the day were both ₹9.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹1907.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.82, and the low is ₹8.59. The BSE volume for the day was 1,687,418 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1687 k.
Brightcom Group Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹9.45 & ₹9.45 yesterday to end at ₹9.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend