Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Brightcom Group stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -6.66 %. The stock closed at 16.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.84 per share. Investors should monitor Brightcom Group stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Brightcom Group Stock Price Today

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at 16.89 and closed at 16.97 on the last day. The high for the day was 17.04, while the low was 15.57. The market capitalization stood at 3197.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 36.82 and 9.27, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 8786376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Brightcom Group share price Live :Brightcom Group closed at ₹16.97 on last trading day

On the last day, Brightcom Group had a trading volume of 8,786,376 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 16.97.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!