Brightcom Group Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Brightcom Group Share Price Today : Brightcom Group's stock opened at ₹16.89 and closed at ₹16.97 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹17.04, while the low was ₹15.57. The market capitalization stood at ₹3197.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹36.82 and ₹9.27, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 8786376 shares.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
